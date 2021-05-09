Born 2 Run Blood Orange Gose Ale Label Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Vermont-based Whetstone Station Brewery (https://www.whetstonestation.com/) partnered with the Born 2 Run foundation (https://theborntorunfoundation.org/) to make this beer, celebrating athletes who've lost a limb but continue to thrive as athletes.
Check out this awesome partnership here:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/05/04/lifestyle/vermont-athlete-created-beer-foundation-that-gave-him-running-blade/
I was commissioned by Whetstone Station Brewery to make a beer can design celebrating this momentous occasion, with the guidance that they wanted a blocky, Escherlike tessellated look. What better way to illustrate the transition athletes go through than an homage to Escher's Sky and Water tessellation?
If you live in Vermont, go grab yourself a pack and hop on by to Whetstone Station Brewery :)