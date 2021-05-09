Manas

Scripbox | Wealth Tech App Design

Manas
Manas
Hire Me
  • Save
Scripbox | Wealth Tech App Design fintech app minimalist investment app graphs calculator ui mutual funds finance app fintech ux ui
Scripbox | Wealth Tech App Design fintech app minimalist investment app graphs calculator ui mutual funds finance app fintech ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Cover Page.png
  2. Scripbox App.png

Do check the larger shot on the right 👉🏼 👉🏼 👉🏼
-----------------------------------------------------
We redesigned the app onboarding experience for Scripbox's mobile app in Q2 2020.

Process: Exploratory and evaluative research (internal and external), set some goals, explored various ideas, tested the ones that seemed worthy, further iterated and ironed out the design.

We achieved some great results. Our first-time conversions and 7-day retentions increased nearly 50%. The time spent on the app also increased significantly as a result of better discoverability and guided journeys.

Here are some shots of the designs.

Manas
Manas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Manas

View profile
    • Like