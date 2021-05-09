Ikiliagwu, Eloke

Afrigives - Donation App

Ikiliagwu, Eloke
Ikiliagwu, Eloke
  • Save
Afrigives - Donation App crowdfunding african profile qr code ngo group modern mobile app ui design fundraising design minimal ux donation ui app mobile charity
Download color palette

Mobile application design for online cloth donation and community across Africa with donating in groups feature

Feedback appreciated ✨

Ikiliagwu, Eloke
Ikiliagwu, Eloke

More by Ikiliagwu, Eloke

View profile
    • Like