Blockchain Landingpage Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploration Design #2. Blockchain technology is on the rise right now. I tried an exploration of landing page designs for companies offering Blockchain solution services. Exploration is fun.
.
Icon from FLAT ICON
Photos from FREEPIK
Visit INSTAGRAM or BEHANCE for details
.
If you want a similar project, contact us at kalkunmedia@gmail.com or rosabillity@gmail.com