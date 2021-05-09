Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barongko logo

Barongko logo illustration creative branding negative space logo design minimal emoji barongko makassar barongko emoticons icon barongko pisang
Bugis-Makassar traditional cake made from bananas,. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Contact us if you need logo design!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

