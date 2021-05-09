Karen Machain

SFA Athletic Door Wraps

SFA Athletic Door Wraps graphic design wrap design illustration
While employed by Rodzilla Graphics in Nacogdoches, TX. I was given the opportunity to design several projects for Stephen F. Austin University. One of those projects was new door wraps for the Athletic Department.

Posted on May 9, 2021
