Mehedi Hasan Sumon

Consulting group logo design

Consulting group logo design best logo design wordmark logo desing concept art consulting logo wordmark logo logotype logo design minimal logos identitydesign vector designinspirations logo design branding
this logo is for a consulting group. I tried to keep this logo minimalistic in a unique way. for simplicity of the logo, this will 'be super helpful for the customers to remember the company name and logo. If you like my design please give your valuable feedback, thank you.

