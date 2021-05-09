Setsuko - Grave of the fireflies

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
What Ghibli's Grave of the fireflies movie taught me for life🙇♀️
⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ Grave of fireflies - this classic movie will crash you emotionally!
I’m a huge fan of #Ghibli movies for a very long time. Most of the Ghibli movies are feel-good movie that provokes me to watch Ghibli collection again and again.
But unfortunately, Grave of the fireflies is not that type. The movie is about the two children trying to survive full of hardships in their life - after their mum is killed in a raid.
Life is miserable without a mother - Only she has the power to make everyone’s life beautiful - Happy mother's day❤️
Setsuko: why do fireflies have to die so soon?
https://www.instagram.com/miss_blob_brush/