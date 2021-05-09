Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vitalina

About and project pages of the architectural project

Vitalina
Vitalina
  • Save
About and project pages of the architectural project new zealand simplicity inner page logodesign orange project page about page interaction design grid design firstscreen dribble shot architecture vector ux ui minimal design
Download color palette

A quick look at the inner pages of the architectural studio project:)

Vitalina
Vitalina

More by Vitalina

View profile
    • Like