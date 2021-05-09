Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karen Machain

Movie Poster Illustrative Graphics

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Movie Poster Illustrative Graphics modern design graphic design vectorart poster art graphicdesign illustraion movie poster
A twist on Minimalism design, Mark Rothko & Saul Bass all combined to recreate some of my favorite movie posters.

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Brand Strategist & Identity Designer

