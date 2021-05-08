CineView Logo Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo Design for CineView. CineView is a Nepali movie review and rating site. It is the collection of all the released and upcoming movies with its detail, trailer, and review given by the users. Visitors can rate the movie and review the movie according to their preference.