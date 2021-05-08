Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ankit Bhusal

CineView Logo Design

Ankit Bhusal
Ankit Bhusal
  • Save
CineView Logo Design logo graphic design illustrator flat minimal icon typography vector branding design
Download color palette

Logo Design for CineView. CineView is a Nepali movie review and rating site. It is the collection of all the released and upcoming movies with its detail, trailer, and review given by the users. Visitors can rate the movie and review the movie according to their preference.

Ankit Bhusal
Ankit Bhusal

More by Ankit Bhusal

View profile
    • Like