kirim.cuan | Simple Money-transfer Landing Page Exploration

Howdy Dribbblers!
Getting stucked up on a previous project and started to get playful with a landing page exploration. Long story short, one of my colleague once talking about how easy transfering money via Wise and I wonder what if it get some pastel and smoother touch here and there.
What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.
Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box