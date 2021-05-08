Ravelle Whitener

Ravelle Whitener
Ravelle Whitener
MoCaro Logo
This is a logo redesign for a company that does dyeing and finishing of fabric. I wanted to represent the rolls of fabric and the range of colors they could achieve. The font is an updated version of their original logo font.

Posted on May 8, 2021
Ravelle Whitener
Ravelle Whitener

