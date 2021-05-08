Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karen Machain

Quality Pest Control Website

Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Quality Pest Control Website
Quality Pest Control is a Lufkin native pest control company who was in need of growing their business with the surrounding areas.
I designed a website while employed at Hive Marketing, and have helped design monthly Ad campaigns to target pest seasons for maximum sales.

Posted on May 8, 2021
Karen Machain
Karen Machain
Brand Strategist & Identity Designer

