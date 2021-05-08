Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kushanthi Hasinika

Mi Band 6 | Landing Page Concept

Kushanthi Hasinika
Kushanthi Hasinika
  • Save
Mi Band 6 | Landing Page Concept figma design 30dayschallenge web hero section hero homepage ux ui mi band 6 mi band ui design landing page design landing page product design product landing page web design
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋🏻
This is a new design concept for Mi band 6 landing page. Hope you guys like it! Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you 🙌🏻

I'm available for new projects!
📪 Email: kushanthihhasinika@gmail.com
🔵 Behance: Kushanthi Hasinika
😀 Instagram: Kushanthi Hasinika
🛍️ Uplabs: Kushanthi Hasinika

Kushanthi Hasinika
Kushanthi Hasinika

More by Kushanthi Hasinika

View profile
    • Like