Mixlr App Redesign

Mixlr is an application where audio creators — from podcasters to musicians, sports teams to spiritual leaders, journalists, and radio stations — all broadcast their live content. I have been an active user of the application for a long while, so I decided to make a few tweaks to the interface. Feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.