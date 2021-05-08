Victor Agwai

Mixlr App Redesign

Victor Agwai
Victor Agwai
  • Save
Mixlr App Redesign app typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Mixlr is an application where audio creators — from podcasters to musicians, sports teams to spiritual leaders, journalists, and radio stations — all broadcast their live content. I have been an active user of the application for a long while, so I decided to make a few tweaks to the interface. Feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Victor Agwai
Victor Agwai

More by Victor Agwai

View profile
    • Like