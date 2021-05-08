Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Merisha

Anxious about the Results

Merisha
Merisha
  • Save
Anxious about the Results anxious results girl illustration digitalart art vector art digital illustration adobe illustrator illustration
Download color palette

This was one of my first cartoon illustrations. I wish to make a comic soon.

Merisha
Merisha

More by Merisha

View profile
    • Like