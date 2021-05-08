Private internet network startup website

Jessika Z

THE COMPANY
Izzbie is a California startup company that provides hardware and software solutions for private internet networks.

THE PROJECT
Izzbie needed a website that shows their products with online checkout. The website also needed a members area.

MY TASKS
- Designed page layouts and UI
- Designed PDF presentation deck

TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2018
Project timeframe: 2 months
Job type: remote, contract

:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

