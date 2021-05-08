https://www.behance.net/gallery/119091455/Private-Internet-Network-Startup-Website

THE COMPANY

Izzbie is a California startup company that provides hardware and software solutions for private internet networks.

THE PROJECT

Izzbie needed a website that shows their products with online checkout. The website also needed a members area.

MY TASKS

- Designed page layouts and UI

- Designed PDF presentation deck

TOOLS

Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2018

Project timeframe: 2 months

Job type: remote, contract

:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com