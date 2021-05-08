🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119091455/Private-Internet-Network-Startup-Website
THE COMPANY
Izzbie is a California startup company that provides hardware and software solutions for private internet networks.
THE PROJECT
Izzbie needed a website that shows their products with online checkout. The website also needed a members area.
MY TASKS
- Designed page layouts and UI
- Designed PDF presentation deck
TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop
Year: 2018
Project timeframe: 2 months
Job type: remote, contract
:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com