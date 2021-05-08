Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hannah Rae Birkholz

Papageno Game Brand

Papageno Game Brand logo purple circle shapes garden leaf happy energy bird opera play game pattern abstract playful fun colorful brand identity identity branding
Updated the branding of the pocket game Papageno to embody the essence of its theme, Mozart's opera The Magic Flute, more accurately.

