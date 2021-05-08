Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kimberly j Burnett

IMG 20210508 085724 608

drawing procreate illustration
I have been doing a lot of illustrations with multiple layers and shadows, to give it depth. This is one of them.

Posted on May 8, 2021
