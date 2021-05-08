Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online bank / Crypto wallet - UI/UX Design

Online bank / Crypto wallet - UI/UX Design
  1. VideoConverter-Top Down 5 Screens (1600x1200) Dribbble (Iphone12).mp4
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 4.png

Hello dribbble family🏀

✉️ have a project idea?
get in telegram 👉🏼 https://t.me/bortnovskyi_uix

do you ❤️ it? press “L”.

wallet1.png
1 MB
Download
— UX/UI Design🔥 for 🏆Crypto 🎮 Game 💰Fintech

