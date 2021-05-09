tricks Hero Header / Landingpage

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers! 💙
Tried out some layout ideas about a digital agency landingpage. Thought of something clean with a nice untypical background gradient.
Would be happy to hear some feedback about my color choise from you! 😊
