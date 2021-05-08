Angle Moni

Cookbook cover design

Angle Moni
Angle Moni
  • Save
Cookbook cover design kdp cover amazon kindle book cover design book covers kindle cover ebook cover book cover cookbook design cooking cookbook
Download color palette

Cookbook Design
Check out my Gig on Fiverr: design book cover, kindle ebook cover, kdp paperback cover
https://www.fiverr.com/share/w3wb98

#EbookCover #paperbackcover #KindleCover #Amazon #KDPcover #rejectedCover #Fix #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing

Angle Moni
Angle Moni

More by Angle Moni

View profile
    • Like