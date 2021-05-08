Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Attiqa Naz

Work From Home Earning App UI/UX (V2)

Attiqa Naz
Attiqa Naz
  • Save
Work From Home Earning App UI/UX (V2) earning-app-uiux earning earn earning-app work-from-home branding brand-design brand-identity
Download color palette

Elegant, clean, and minimal UI/UX design for "Work From Home Earning App". It includes 6-8 easily editable screens in Adobe XD. Hope you will like the efforts. Thanks
Download link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/work-from-home-earning-app-ui-ux-v2-f36f30fb-f1f8-4478-83d9-705a980d2111

Attiqa Naz
Attiqa Naz

More by Attiqa Naz

View profile
    • Like