fern Gu

Dark Mode UI Layout Design

fern Gu
fern Gu
Dark Mode UI Layout Design typography ux ui design furniture app app ui
#100 UI Challenge
First dark mode redesign of furniture app, practicing using Adobe XD.

Posted on May 8, 2021
fern Gu
fern Gu

