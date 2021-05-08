Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nwizu Chizi

landing page

Nwizu Chizi
Nwizu Chizi
  • Save
landing page branding logo ui ux illustration design
Download color palette

Honestly I replicated what I saw on google , making a few adjustments with the pictures, most icons used were from font awesome

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Nwizu Chizi
Nwizu Chizi

More by Nwizu Chizi

View profile
    • Like