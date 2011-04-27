Erik Ford

Artisan Créatif Logo Concept 5

Though the previous crest enclosures are not quite right, the geometric shape of the circle is. I've added the vector anvil, signifying hand craftsmanship, as a counter balance to the pixel from our logo, signifying that this is a We Are Pixel8 project.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
