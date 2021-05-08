Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafaela Pinto

App Icon l Daily UI #005

Rafaela Pinto
Rafaela Pinto
  • Save
App Icon l Daily UI #005 icon logo vector app ui figma design dailyui
Download color palette

A little late, but still working on improving myself on Daily UI.

thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Rafaela Pinto
Rafaela Pinto

More by Rafaela Pinto

View profile
    • Like