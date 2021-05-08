Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darina Ostapenko

Mobile App for car service station - IOS

Darina Ostapenko
Darina Ostapenko
  • Save
Mobile App for car service station - IOS ui iphone service app car service service station ios ios app mobile design design
Download color palette

Hello everybody!

I would like to share redesign mobile app for car service station. The application allows customers to select and pay for services, draw up documents on services and materials. It is also possible to keep your vehicles and service areas.

More about project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/115280143/Mobile-App-for-car-service-station

Thank you for attention!

Darina Ostapenko
Darina Ostapenko

More by Darina Ostapenko

View profile
    • Like