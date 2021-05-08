Katrina Magsano

#DailyUI 012 - E-COMMERCE SHOP

12th UI challenge: a single e-commerce web page. I designed this based on how a user wants to learn more about the characteristics of a plant and style it with chosen crafted pots.

