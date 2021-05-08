Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanmoy Sharma

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Tanmoy Sharma
Tanmoy Sharma
  • Save
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti branding dribbble invite graphic design 2021 birthday poster birthday bengali bangla font shtanmoy adobe photoshop poster design design poster jayanti rabindranath rabindranath tagore jayanti
Download color palette

According to the calendar, today is the 25th of Baishakh. Today is Rabindranath Tagore's 160th birthday.

Tanmoy Sharma
Tanmoy Sharma

More by Tanmoy Sharma

View profile
    • Like