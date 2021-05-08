Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
LemonTaro

Mother's Day

LemonTaro
LemonTaro
  • Save
Mother's Day illustration illust graphicdesign graphic gifanimation gif characters character animation anime animation design animation 2d animation
Download color palette

Concept
I tried to entry Dribble Rebound of Design a Mothers Day card for the first time.
My family is good relationship centering Lemon(pet).
Especially my mother love Lemon as if there is second children.

Follow me
Instagram

5e5d4859f8522b1e439ed1fb0eabbbc4
Rebound of
Design a Mother's Day card
By Dribbble
LemonTaro
LemonTaro

More by LemonTaro

View profile
    • Like