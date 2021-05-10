Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
EARTH OBSERVER

EARTH OBSERVER people video motion animation ux observe map augmented reality mapping objects identification find location location coordinates identify application digital product design thinking
  1. Google Earth.mp4
  2. Earth Observation Concept.mp4
  3. Earth-Observer.png
  4. Earth-Observer-Concept.png

Idea behind this concept is fairly simple, App allows user to discover and identify cultural or geographical objects with camera.

Check more live prototype in second attachment.

