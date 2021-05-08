Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BearBag™ illustration minimal monoline monogram animal simplicity concept bag bear simple branding mark icon ui ux graphic design symbol design brand logo
Hi guys!

Here I bring you a new logo concept: Bear + Bag.

I hope you love it, I would like to know in the comments what you think and what concept you would like me to explore.

✉️ Let's work together - lvasquezart@gmail.com

See more of my work:
https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign

It is the moment of the extraordinary.

