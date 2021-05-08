Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marketplace's homepage branding design ui illustration teamwork freelancers freelance builders web team mobile team gradient webapp services teams a.team marketplace
Long time no see, guys!
Today I'd like to share with you one small piece of work that we do at A.Team − Our Marketplace's homepage.

What is it? As a freelancer, your can build your own super-team and sell your team experience for our clients- companies from the US, Europe, and Israel. And if you're a client, you can find a great team for your open mission or build your own unique team.

I'm so excited! I hope you'll like my new dribble-shot ❤️ and you'll join our A.Team (https://a.team)

