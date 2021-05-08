Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Long time no see, guys!
Today I'd like to share with you one small piece of work that we do at A.Team − Our Marketplace's homepage.
What is it? As a freelancer, your can build your own super-team and sell your team experience for our clients- companies from the US, Europe, and Israel. And if you're a client, you can find a great team for your open mission or build your own unique team.
I'm so excited! I hope you'll like my new dribble-shot ❤️ and you'll join our A.Team (https://a.team)