Long time no see, guys!

Today I'd like to share with you one small piece of work that we do at A.Team − Our Marketplace's homepage.

What is it? As a freelancer, your can build your own super-team and sell your team experience for our clients- companies from the US, Europe, and Israel. And if you're a client, you can find a great team for your open mission or build your own unique team.

I'm so excited! I hope you'll like my new dribble-shot ❤️ and you'll join our A.Team (https://a.team)