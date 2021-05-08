Darina Ostapenko

Mobile App of GPS monitoring - Android

Mobile App of GPS monitoring - Android
I would like to share redesign of mobile app of GPS monitoring. The GPS Tracker Online mobile application allows you to monitor the status of vehicles in real time: see its location, receive data on the distance traveled for a certain period of time, and even monitor the fuel supply.

