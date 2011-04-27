Erik Ford

Artisan Créatif Logo Concept 4

Artisan Créatif Logo Concept 4 logo helvetica logo concept square swiss legacy
This is getting closer to the overall direction of the project, which will be heavily influenced by the works of Josef Müller-Brockman.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
