Tarek Akkad

Mercedes CLS 500 4MATIC Coupe

Tarek Akkad
Tarek Akkad
Mercedes CLS 500 4MATIC Coupe automotive exterior rendering exterior design exterior design car lumion 3d rendering cinema4d render
Hello All ..
I would Like to show you my last project
Mercedes CLS 500 4MATIC Coupe
Software used:
Cinema 4D
Lumion 10.3
Photoshop
Aftereffects
Thank you for your attention
Stream :
https://youtu.be/3dxXPdizTqU

Tarek Akkad
Tarek Akkad

