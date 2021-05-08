Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Boogeyman Orc

Boogeyman Orc zbrush sculpt sculpting characterdesign character design 3d rendering cinema4d render
yoo sup everyone!
Here's my latest personal project that I've been working on for awhile and i know there's always more space to improve stuff but i'm calling this done and time to move on to next one, Heavily inspired by Hobbits.
Concept by me.
Hope you Like it.
Cheers...
https://www.instagram.com/tarek.akkad/
https://www.facebook.com/TarekAkkad4D

