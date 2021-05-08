Boogeyman Orc

yoo sup everyone!

Here's my latest personal project that I've been working on for awhile and i know there's always more space to improve stuff but i'm calling this done and time to move on to next one, Heavily inspired by Hobbits.

Concept by me.

Hope you Like it.

Cheers...

https://www.instagram.com/tarek.akkad/

https://www.facebook.com/TarekAkkad4D