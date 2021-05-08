Hello Everyone

I would like to present my new project Demon Orc,

to record this here : its my 1st Sculpt in Zbrush

couple of days i started to learn Zbrush and this is my initial experience.

I will keep trying wink

I hope you like it.

Thanks for your attention

Follow me:

www.facebook.com/TarekAkkad4D

www.instagram.com/tarek.akkad/

twitter.com/Tarekakkad4D