Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tarek Akkad

Demon Orc

Tarek Akkad
Tarek Akkad
  • Save
Demon Orc c4d paint character characterdesign 3d rendering cinema4d render
Download color palette

Hello Everyone
I would like to present my new project Demon Orc,
to record this here : its my 1st Sculpt in Zbrush
couple of days i started to learn Zbrush and this is my initial experience.
I will keep trying wink
I hope you like it.
Thanks for your attention
Follow me:
www.facebook.com/TarekAkkad4D
www.instagram.com/tarek.akkad/
twitter.com/Tarekakkad4D

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Tarek Akkad
Tarek Akkad

More by Tarek Akkad

View profile
    • Like