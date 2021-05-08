Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone
I would like to present my new project Demon Orc,
to record this here : its my 1st Sculpt in Zbrush
couple of days i started to learn Zbrush and this is my initial experience.
I will keep trying wink
I hope you like it.
Thanks for your attention
Follow me:
www.facebook.com/TarekAkkad4D
www.instagram.com/tarek.akkad/
twitter.com/Tarekakkad4D