Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone ✋✋
Take a look at a new design for Book Tracker App. I tried to make a look it minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
.
.
.
If you like it, press the "L" button to show some love😍🤘
Feel free contact us - hireus.diginite@gmail.com
Thank you