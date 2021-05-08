Tarek Akkad

Zig Zag 3D Modern Architecture Concept

Zig Zag 3D Modern Architecture Concept
Hello Everyone
I would like to share with you today my new 3d modern architecture concept.
I called it Zig Zag smiling_face
please feel free to watch the make off live speed action
Software used:
Cinema 4D r20
Lumion 10
Photoshop
Thanks

