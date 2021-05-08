Trending designs to inspire you
"36 minutes to make life fair". Just something for fun to go along with one of my favorite boxing quotes from the legendary trainer Teddy Atlas. It's in reference to a 12 round championship fight where for those 36 minutes, you have the chance to be in control and make life the way you want it to be.