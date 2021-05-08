Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beautiful & Awesome Business Card Design

Beautiful & Awesome Business Card Design corporate identity business card design business card brand brand identity clean graphic design animation logo illustrator minimal vector branding illustration design
Personal Branding.
What made this project more challenging for me was the creation of the entire brand's visual identity that come close to my personal ideals of graphical expression. My main focus was to express my values with playful design that not only assembles the different nature of my previous work in my portfolio but also unifies this approach.
