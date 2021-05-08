Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yanina Olenych

Dry cleaning services icons set👗

Dry cleaning services icons set👗 graphic design knitwear accessories shoes bags suitcase illustration design 2d vector ui categories repair clothing textile laundry services clothes icons dry cleaning
Hi, guys!😃 I've created this icons set for Dry Cleaning company and want to share it with you. What do you think? I was sooo excited to work on this project. I'm going to share with you the whole website soon. Hope you will like it😌

