I can't crunch anger. I'm not good at controlling emotions.

I have happened many trouble in my company.

For example, when some design project happened to confusion by miscommunication, there was black box in design process.

It caused insecurity for project members.

I angryed "why don't understand” “you are off the mark”.

But I really needed to remove black box.

This cause wasn't low understanding by design.

I should stop anger.

