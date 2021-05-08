Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
LemonTaro

dribble

LemonTaro
LemonTaro
  • Save
dribble illustration illust graphicdesign graphic gifanimation gif characters character animation anime animation design animation 2d animation
Download color palette

Concept
I can't crunch anger. I'm not good at controlling emotions. 
I have happened many trouble in my company.

For example, when some design project happened to confusion by miscommunication, there was black box in design process.
 It caused insecurity for project members. 
I angryed "why don't understand” “you are off the mark”.

But I really needed to remove black box. 
This cause wasn't low understanding by design.
I should stop anger.

Follow me
Instagram

LemonTaro
LemonTaro

More by LemonTaro

View profile
    • Like