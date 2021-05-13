Into the Stratasbeer is the brand new beer from Urban Brew Labs. Coming out soon! Named after the mixture of strata and galaxy hops this double dry-hopped IPA is loaded with flavor that will send your tastebuds blasting off into space. Take the trip into the stratasbeer soon! Design by Justin Vinalon

