Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gigantic

Clean Minimal Illustration, Geometric Shapes

Gigantic
Gigantic
Hire Me
  • Save
Clean Minimal Illustration, Geometric Shapes vector simple modern minimal illustrator illustration graphic design flat drawing digital design creative clean character branding art abstract 2d
Download color palette

DAY 32 / Explore Your Art

Art is, for the most part, an expression of your experience. So, go outside enrich your day, and your creation will be richer too.

💜
Mark Rise

p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art

Clean Minimal Illustration, Geometric Shapes

Gigantic
Gigantic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gigantic

View profile
    • Like