Clean Minimal Illustration, Geometric Shapes

DAY 32 / Explore Your Art

Art is, for the most part, an expression of your experience. So, go outside enrich your day, and your creation will be richer too.

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

