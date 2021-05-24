Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicat Manafov

Moment: Phone fasting / Instructions

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
Moment: Phone fasting / Instructions mobile clock modal teal formatting product design moment slider design timer sliders instructions phone fasting haptic slider modern design clean ux ui app
ℹ️ Details
The phone fasting feature helps us set a specific time for not using the phone. It is like regular fasting.

For example, we started a phone fast for 2 hours. After fast starts, we should lock our phone and not use it for 2 hours. Then, when we use it for surfing on the web or social media, our phone fast will end.

Also, the slider will use haptic feedback technology to create a great experience on humans.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?
Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study
By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
