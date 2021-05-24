Moment: Phone fasting / Instructions

ℹ️ Details

The phone fasting feature helps us set a specific time for not using the phone. It is like regular fasting.

For example, we started a phone fast for 2 hours. After fast starts, we should lock our phone and not use it for 2 hours. Then, when we use it for surfing on the web or social media, our phone fast will end.

Also, the slider will use haptic feedback technology to create a great experience on humans.

🧘🏻 What is Moment?

Moment is a mobile application that reduces our screen time on phones and tablets. It has features like phone fasting, coaching, and family/friend groups.

We can create and join groups of friends or family members. So we can keep each other actionable & receive coaching in tandem.

✍🏻 Case Study

By the way, for this project, I wrote a case study that is published on Bootcamp via Medium. You can read it as well to learn more about the project and process.

